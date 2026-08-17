Hope and compassion take centre stage as acclaimed musical Come From Away returns

Following a celebrated season in 2024, the internationally acclaimed musical Come From Away is set to return to Koorliny Arts Centre from Friday, September 11, to Saturday, September 19—with tickets on sale now. Marking the 25th anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, Come From Away offers audiences a chance to experience the remarkable true story that unfolded in the aftermath of 9/11, following 7,000 airline passengers who were unexpectedly stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, after North American airspace was closed. NATASHA PAUL caught up with the cast of Come From Away to find out how it tells a story of hope and compassion in the most challenging of times.

Congratulations on bringing Come From Away back to Koorliny Arts Centre! How are you all feeling about the show’s return, especially after such a successful 2024 run?

Gillian Binks (Diane & Others): It means the world to me. My knowledge of the lives of the people portrayed in the show has grown since 2024, which has made returning to it an even more meaningful experience. This has been my favourite theatre experience ever, so having the opportunity to come back and tell this story again is incredibly special.

Jason Nettle (Oz & Others): It’s an incredible privilege to be able to perform this show again. Coming back, we’ve been able to really focus on the characters and fine-tune every tiny detail. Everyone was so excited to get back into the space, polish what we created in 2024 and see how we could make it even better this time around.

Phoebe Tempra (Janice & Others): There’s definitely a sense of, “Okay, we did that then, but now it’s time to level up again.” It’s a very challenging show as a performer, but there’s no group of people I’d rather do it with. Getting to experience it not just once, but twice, is really special.

Phoebe Tempra (Janice & Others) in Come From Away

Come From Away follows a remarkable true story that unfolded in the aftermath of 9/11. Can you tell us more about this heartwarming and hopeful story?

Paul Hayward (Nick & Others): Although the story stems from an awful event, what happened in Newfoundland demonstrates the kindness, empathy and generosity that can exist within communities. Thousands of people suddenly found themselves stranded far from home, and ordinary people stepped up to help complete strangers when they needed it most. That’s one of the things I find so powerful about Come From Away. There are moments of sadness and loss, but there are also so many moments of happiness, connection and humour. These heartwarming and inspirational stories really did emerge from that terrible time, and that’s what makes the show so special.

Phoebe Tempra (Janice & Others): As much as it is a story born out of unspeakable tragedy, it’s also very much a story that highlights the best of humanity—generosity, kindness and love. I think that’s what makes the story so meaningful. It doesn’t ignore the darkness, but it shows us what people are capable of doing for one another within it.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Can you tell us about how Come From Away acknowledges this anniversary?

Jason Nettle (Oz & Others): September 11 will never be forgotten, and I think it’s important that we continue to remember and acknowledge what happened. But Come From Away also keeps alive this incredible story that emerged amongst the tragedy. To me, it’s a shining beacon of hope and a reminder of the extraordinary way people responded to something so devastating.

Lucy Eyre (Beulah & Others): It also reminds us that we must remain vigilant in combatting intolerance and bigotry. Come From Away shows the best of humanity while representing the many different cultures and people who were affected that day. Twenty-five years later, I think that message remains incredibly important.

Shannon, you play Beverley & Others in the show and were a reporter in America at the time of the September 11 attacks. How does it feel to be performing in this show with firsthand experience of the tragedies?

Shannon Payette Seip (Beverley & Others): September 11 was an unforgettable day at the news station. Every single person I interviewed was affected by the tragedy, whether because they had family in New York City, they were on an airplane that was grounded, or simply because the country was full of fear. Even in that darkness, there were bright spots, kids selling lemonade to support fire departments, people donating blood, and whatever they could do. The human experience was especially complex during that time, and I try to tap into that when playing and interacting with characters from every background. I also feel a massive obligation to the real Beverley Bass. I want to portray her as the strong, passionate, global inspiration that she is.

Shannon Payette Seip (Beverley & Others) in Come From Away

Michael, you are originally from Newfoundland, where Come From Away is set. How does it feel to be a part of a show that hits so close to home, especially on the 25th anniversary?

Michael: It is such an honour to work on this show and to help the company with their accent work as a dialect coach. This story hits incredibly close to home for me.

Looking back on September 11, what comes to me most vividly is the actual dawning of what was happening 25 years ago. I remember waking up and coming out into our little flat. My wife was watching the television, and at that point the first tower was smoking before the second tower had been hit.

At first, I genuinely thought she was watching an action movie or television series. We didn’t have cable, and I knew every DVD in the house, so that was when it struck me that something was wrong. I asked, “Hey, what are you watching?” She was watching the news.

It was terrifying. Something you would normally gasp at in a Hollywood movie was actually happening in real life. That memory has stayed with me, and being part of Come From Away 25 years later, telling a story centred so close to my home and the way the community responded to those events, makes this production incredibly personal and meaningful.

Paul, you play Nick & Others in the show and are the first new cast member to join the original 2024 cast. Tell us more about your role and how it feels to be joining the cast for such a special encore season.

Paul Hayward (Nick & Others): As the ‘new guy’ in this established cast, it has been fantastic to join a company that is clearly so excited to be staging this production again. The energy is infectious, and it has been a one-of-a-kind experience. This show clearly means a lot to everyone involved, and the cast has welcomed me with open arms, in true Gander spirit!

Playing Nick, along with a number of other characters, means embracing the incredibly fast-paced nature of the show. Every character has their quirks and nuances, and it’s often the little things that define them, changes in posture, facial expressions and the way they interact with those around them. I’ve literally rehearsed single lines and interactions hundreds of times to make sure that every sentence is delivered with purpose and intent. Although I’ve only known most of the company for a short time, I know they have my back on stage, and they know I have theirs. That trust is pretty special in a show like this.

Mahali (Hannah & Others) in Come From Away

What overall message do you hope Australian audiences take away from the show?

Paul Hayward (Nick & Others): I simply want them to walk away smiling. A smile says it all. Everyone will have their own interpretation and reflection after seeing this, but I think the people of Gander would all agree. We just want to see people smiling.

Phoebe Tempra (Janice & Others): I hope people take away the reminder that even in moments of darkness and tragedy, there are people there for you. You are part of a community that will help you through. You also never know exactly what someone else is going through, and sometimes the smallest acts of kindness can make a tremendous difference.

Shannon Payette Seip (Beverley & Others): I hope audiences remember that there is always room for kindness, even in the smallest form.

Mahali (Hannah & Others): There is still a lot of good in this world. Do not ever lose hope!

A Special Come From Away Connection

Although they were away and unable to contribute their own responses for this interview, Matilda Jenkins (Janice & Others) and Bailey Bridgman-Peters (Kevin J. & Others) have their own special connection to the production. The pair first met during Koorliny’s 2024 production of Come From Away and their connection continued beyond the show, with the couple since welcoming their son, Wesley.

For a musical centred on the extraordinary connections that can emerge when people are unexpectedly brought together, the team say it feels “particularly fitting that the production created a lasting connection within the company,” and they affectionately think of Wesley as their very own little ‘Come From Away baby.’

Come From Away is showing at Koorliny Arts Centre from Friday, September 11, to Saturday, September 19, 2026. For tickets and for more information, visit koorliny.com.au

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