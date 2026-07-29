The scoop with Glynis Traill-Nash

Belmont Afterdark returns this winter with a stellar program of cabaret, music and storytelling from Thursday, July 30, to Sunday, August 9. One of the highlights this year is set to be Glynis Traill-Nash, who, following the whirlwind success of her cabaret show In These Shoes, once again combines insights from her two-decade career as one of Australia’s leading fashion writers with her other life as a jazz singer into her new show In Conversation and Song. Ahead of her two performances at The Glasshouse on Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31, and with tickets on sale now, ABBY GREER sat down with Glynis Traill-Nash to find out about some of the great ‘pinch-me’ moments and news scoops of her career and what audiences can look forward to.

Congratulations on the success of your first cabaret, In These Shoes, which you’ve toured around Australia and overseas over the past couple of years. What has been a highlight of taking the show to the stage?

It has just been a wild, full-circle experience, being able to bring together these two different worlds that I love so much to create something that has become its own fabulous little beast. Working with incredible designers such as Lesleigh Jermanus of Alemais and then Oscar-winner Tim Chappel on custom costumes has also brought plenty of pinch-me moments in bringing the concept to life. I will add that having to ignore all of my previous “how to pack light” stories to take this show on the road has been both discombobulating and weirdly refreshing.

How have you built on that original show for what we’ll see at Belmont Afterdark? In what ways will In Conversation and Song differ from In These Shoes?

I’m approaching this as a companion piece to In These Shoes. That show is very scripted, more theatrical, while In Conversation will be a much more free-flowing, unfiltered discussion about the fashion world, with more scope to dig into things in more detail and surprising insider tidbits from the front row. We’ll have Ali Bodycoat in the interviewer’s seat—honestly the chicest, most articulate woman I know—and the ever-dapper Josh Haines at the grand piano. So there will still be glamour! On that, I am happy to report there will be no Crocs in this one.

Starting with the music, do you remember what first inspired you to perform? Were there any particular artists or stars who influenced you?

I was always a musical kid; I studied piano, clarinet, and singing. I was in every school choir, orchestra, and musical… But hearing Julie London’s Cry Me a River when I was 14 sent me down a different rabbit hole that I haven’t yet crawled out of.

You started your career in Perth, so how does it feel to bring your new show home and perform for a hometown crowd? Having worked in both the fashion and music worlds, what do you think is unique about each scene in Perth?

I’m always so excited to come back to Perth from Sydney, and even more so to perform. The fashion scene in Perth is relatively small in terms of designers, but it makes up for that in passion and creativity. It’s also one of the most interesting—read: affluent—retail environments in the country despite its size, which is why so many international luxury retailers have set up shop in recent years. And I always say to anyone, anytime, anywhere, that Perth has undeniably the best music scene in the country. The best venues, best talent, best audiences. No notes.

Looking back on your career as a fashion editor, what do you consider to be the biggest fashion scoop or story you’ve been involved in?

When Anna Wintour came to Australia in 2019, she gave a speech at an Australian Open event, adding her voice to the calls for Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena to be renamed due to her views on LGBTQI+ rights, and she also called out then-PM Scott Morrison’s record on the same, which she called “backward in all ­senses.” Former deputy PM and then-backbencher Julie Bishop was also in the audience. Naturally, I asked for her thoughts on Wintour’s speech—on the record—and she said she thought Wintour made some “pretty pertinent points,” effectively backing Wintour over Morrison. It turned into a huge political story that ended up on the front page of The Australian, with ex-PM Tony Abbott and other commentators piling on. I had thought I might get to see some tennis that day, but no such luck. And Margaret Court never did return my calls…

Any other hints at what audiences expect from In Conversation and Song?

Some wonderful musical material from the likes of Michel Legrand and Pink Martini. And look, there might be some tasty fashion gossip thrown in for good measure. We’ll be operating under Chatham House Rules, though, so don’t quote me after the fact!

Finally, what’s your most regrettable fashion purchase, and why?

A hot pink shearling coat. It formed the basis of one of my shopping rules: never shop when heartbroken—see also: hungry or drunk. It took five months to pay off, and I wore it three times. Eventually I just gave it to a friend of a friend because I couldn’t bear looking at such a terrible decision in my wardrobe anymore.

Glynn Traill-Nash performs at The Glasshouse on Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from belmont.wa.gov.au

Prev x