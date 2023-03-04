Holy Holy release new single ft. Kwame, national tour dates

To celebrate the release of their new single Messed Up (feat. Kwame), Holy Holy have announced an 11-stop national headline tour. Featuring special guests Kwame and CLEWS, the tour hits Freo.Social on Saturday, May 20 and The River, Margaret River, on Sunday, May 21.

A song unlike anything they have released before, Messed Up (feat. Kwame) features Sydney-based rapper Kwame’s confessional lyrics over arpeggiated synths and upbeat drum ‘n’ bass.

“At first we wondered, is this a Holy Holy song?” said Oscar Dawson, producer and multi-instrumentalist for the ARIA Platinum-certified act. “But once we finished making Messed Up with Kwame, I think it was undeniable,” says Tim Carroll, Holy Holy singer and guitarist. “It makes me feel things and works on a bunch of different levels.”

The track arrives with a video directed by Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore and is the first taste of Holy Holy’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled fifth album, which is set to feature surprise collaborations with an iconic Australian dance music duo, local and international hip hop artists, and more.

Holy Holy first met Kwame while they were working in a Sydney studio on a different track with rising Australian rapper Tasman Keith. The interaction went so well, Dawson and Carroll sent him home with some instrumentals they had been tinkering on for some time. Less than 24 hours later, Kwame sent them his vocal ideas over an instrumental labelled Messed Up – a song the pair had previously been unable to progress. They knew they were onto something and flew the Sydney artist down to Dawson’s new studio in Rye in regional Victoria to complete the track.

“The synergy between the three of us was amazing,” said Kwame.

Fans can witness that chemistry live when Holy Holy bring Kwame along for a national tour, along with previous collaborators Clews. Holy Holy are set to debut new material on the tour alongside favourites from their top 5 ARIA Album Hello My Beautiful World and their growing catalogue of hits including True Lovers, Maybe You Know, Teach Me About Dying and Sentimental and Monday.

Holy Holy’s Messed Up (feat. Kwame) is out now. Holy Holy and special guests Kwame and CLEWS play Freo.Social on Saturday, May 20 and The River on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, March 7 from holyholymusic.com

Prev x