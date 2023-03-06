Boy & Bear announce new album and national tour dates

ARIA-award winning act Boy & Bear have announced their forthcoming self-titled fifth studio album, Boy & Bear, is set to be released independently on Friday, May 26. The band have also shared their new single Apex, along with tour dates across Australia and New Zealand throughout June and July.

Boy & Bear will be supported by Boo Seeka and FELIVAND on the tour, which hits Perth Concert Hall on Friday, July 14.

Following four ARIA top-10 charted albums, including two number ones, Boy & Bear’s new record was self-produced and recorded at Golden Retriever Studios in Sydney and mixed by Craig Silvey at Toast Studios in London.

“We wanted to make an album of seductive grooves, soaring melodies, modulated ambient textures, and great stories,” said bassist Dave Symes of their self-titled fifth album. “We worked hard to strike the right balance between vintage and cutting edge, polished and sure, but full of heart and wild touches. Experimenting with analogue and digital became a happy place on this record, not just in the way we created sounds but also in the way we wrote them, performed them and put them together.”

The album news arrives following a return to music for Boy & Bear in 2022, with their singles State Of Flight and Just To Be Kind, as well as an extensive national and regional tour, a European and UK tour, and a 10-year anniversary celebration of their ARIA double platinum album, Moonfire.

Boy & Bear’s self-titled fifth studio album, Boy & Bear, is out Friday, May 26, 2023. Boy & Bear play Perth Concert Hall on Friday, July 14. For more info and to buy tickets, head to boyandbear.com

