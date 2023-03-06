Australian Youth Orchestra to perform in Perth for the first time in 12 years

Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) have announced they are heading our way for a show at Perth Concert Hall on Friday, April 14. This concert marks the first Australian Youth Orchestra performance in Perth in 12 years, bringing together musicians ranging from 12 to 25 years of age who have undergone a rigorous audition process, including several Western Australian talents.

The orchestra will perform an exhilarating program of Mahler and Shostakovich, under the baton of conductor Eivind Aadland.

Australian Youth Orchestra is celebrating its 75th anniversary as an organisation in 2023. Over the decades, AYO has provided training opportunities for generations of Australian musicians and continues to develop unique offerings for 21st century musicians, composers, and arts administrators.

Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Youth Orchestra Kimbali Harding said the return of AYO to Perth in April is exciting for both the orchestra and Perth audiences. “The musicians of the Australian Youth Orchestra bring an artistry to their performance that needs to be experienced to be believed,” she said. “We are delighted to be bringing the orchestra to Perth after a long hiatus!”

The performance will feature the heart-wrenching beauty of Mahler’s Adagietto movement from his Fifth Symphony, paired with the tempestuous journey of triumph and despair within Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony. The combination provides WA audiences with a rare opportunity to experience Australia’s next generation of classical musicians.

Australian Youth Orchestra play Perth Concert Hall on Friday, April 14, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 9 from perthconcerthall.com.au

