March 7, 2023
A new local music festival is coming to Scarborough
Local four-piece Sprinter (pictured above) and BASE MGMT have teamed up to bring a new music festival to Perth this year.
For a full to the brim day and night of music get down to Livid Laneway in Scarborough on Sunday, April 2 from 3.30 pm.
The festival will feature seven of Perth’s hottest acts including Sprinter, Ghost Care, Sunsick, Fool Nelson, Madoc Plane, Paint and No Charisma, with a couple more surprises to be announced soon.
Under 18s may attend with their parent or legal guardian who also has a ticket.
Absolutely Livid Festival hits Livid Laneway in Scarborough on Sunday, April 2, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets head to humanitix.com
« Prev x