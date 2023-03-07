A new local music festival is coming to Scarborough

Local four-piece Sprinter (pictured above) and BASE MGMT have teamed up to bring a new music festival to Perth this year.

For a full to the brim day and night of music get down to Livid Laneway in Scarborough on Sunday, April 2 from 3.30 pm.

The festival will feature seven of Perth’s hottest acts including Sprinter, Ghost Care, Sunsick, Fool Nelson, Madoc Plane, Paint and No Charisma, with a couple more surprises to be announced soon.

Under 18s may attend with their parent or legal guardian who also has a ticket.

Absolutely Livid Festival hits Livid Laneway in Scarborough on Sunday, April 2, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets head to humanitix.com

