Local star Siobhan Cotchin to take new single on the road with national tour

Following the recent release of her dynamic track, When The Curtains Close, WA singer-songwriter Siobhan Cotchin has announced a run of live shows that will have her touring throughout her home state, as well as on the east coast over the next few months.

Selected to support Kingswood on the West and South Australian legs of their record-breaking Hometowns tour, Cotchin will also perform exclusive headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, before wrapping things up back in Perth this winter.

The tour announcement is another stride forward for Cotchin, following her triumphant wins at the WAM Awards, where she won Best Country Act, Best EP and Best Vocalist, out of five nominations. Over the past 12 months Cotchin has shared stages with Leon Bridges, Teskey Brothers, C.W. Stoneking, The Whitlams, Boy & Bear and more.

“I’m so excited to be on the road again, playing around Australia in places I’ve never been,” said Cotchin. “I’m really looking forward to sharing my music with people that haven’t heard me before, I hope to get some new fans along the way! It’s an honor to be touring with a band as incredible as Kingswood, I can’t wait to just watch their set. It will be a masterclass in touring and performing!”

Check out the tour dates below:

*Supporting Kingswood

Saturday, March 18 – YMCA HQ Perth

Saturday, April 1 – Bluesfest Perth

Wednesday, April 22 – Wessy on the Green, Westonia

Thursday, May 25 – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough *

Friday, May 26 – Mojos Bar, Fremantle *

Saturday, May 27 – The Rosemount, Perth *

Sunday, May 28 – The Carine, Carine *

Thursday, June 1 – Nannup Town Hall, Nannup *

Friday, June 2 – The River, Margaret River *

Saturday, June 3 – Six Degrees, Albany *

Sunday, June 4 – Farm Hotel, Treendale *

Wednesday, June 7 – Sound City, Port Lincoln *

Thursday, June 8 – Sound City, Port Lincoln *

Friday, June 9 – Fat Controller, Adelaide *

Saturday, June 10 – Western Hotel, SA *

Sunday, June 11 – Hotel Victor, Victor Harbour *

Thursday, June 15 – The Royal, Bondi

Friday, June 16 – The Retreat Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday, June 17 – Felons, Brisbane

Friday, June 23 – The Rosemount, Perth

