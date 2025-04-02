Hit Broadway musical Anastasia to dazzle in Perth debut

Following its Australian premiere in Melbourne, Broadway hit musical Anastasia will make its Perth debut at Crown Theatre in March 2026.

Inspired by the mysterious tale of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov’s rumoured escape in the dawning days of the Russian Revolution and the 20th Century Fox animated fairytale of the same name, Anastasia has been brought to life on stage by the Tony Award-winning creative team of Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

Anastasia is a musical for the whole family, transporting audiences from the twilight years of the Imperial rule to the euphoria and exuberance of Paris in the 1920s, as a young woman named Anya sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Pursued by an army officer determined to silence her, she enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a loveable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

“The legend of Anastasia has intrigued the world for many years, and I’ve been wanting to bring this musical to Australia since it premiered on Broadway in 2017,” said Producer John Frost AM. “It’s a story full of mystery and romance with a magnificent score that I know Australia is going to fall in love with.”

“Opera Australia is thrilled to be once again partnering with John Frost to bring another world-class musical to Australian theatres,” said Opera Australia’s Acting CEO Simon Militano. “We expect the glorious music, spectacle, and intrigue of Anastasia will captivate audiences around the country.”

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia premiered on Broadway in March 2017 and played to sold-out audiences for three years before showing in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan, as well as two North American tours.

Anastasia hits Crown Theatre in March 2026. For more info and to find out when tickets go on sale, visit anastasiathemusical.com.au

