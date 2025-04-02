Jimmy Carr brings brand new show to RAC Arena

One of the world’s best-loved comedians, Jimmy Carr, is back on tour with a brand new show, Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny, and it’s coming to Australia in 2026.

The tour arrives in WA for one night only at RAC Arena on Thursday, April 21.

A household name in the UK and one of the biggest-selling comedians in the world, Carr consistently performs to capacity crowds around the globe. His last tour, Terribly Funny, was seen by over 1.2 million people in 45 different countries, making it one of the biggest—if not the biggest—international stand-up tour ever.

Jimmy Carr hits RAC Arena on Thursday, April 21, 2026. Tickets are on sale on Monday, April 7, from bohmpresents.com

