Latin-inspired street festival to spice up Elizabeth Quay

Elizabeth Quay is set to be transformed into a pulsating heart of culture, music, and dance as Salsa @ The Quay takes over the waterfront on Saturday, April 12.

Bringing together fiery rhythms, dancing workshops, and food trucks, the Latin-inspired street festival will run from 6.00pm to 11.00pm. Admission is free.

The vibrant live music program, curated by the Perth Symphony Orchestra, features Latin DJs, drummers, and salsa musicians that will perform alongside individual members of the orchestra.

Among the highlights are master drummers Banda Ziriguidum, who will light up the stage with the pulse of Samba reggae and roam their Brazilian beats through Elizabeth Quay.

Drawing influence from legendary artists of Compay Segundo and the Buena Vista Social Club, De Cuba Son will bring the stage to life with a repertoire of original songs and iconic Cuban tracks.

Featuring Perth Symphony Orchestra violinist Emily Gelineau, five-piece Brazilian band WA Forró are set to ignite Perth’s large, vibrant Brazilian population with their charisma and rich northeastern roots.

Cuban Young Guns

Award-winning multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Mark Turner from The Velvet Playboys will join Ernesto Enriquez, Pablo Calzado, and Mohamed Michel from the Cuban Young Guns to play music of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club.

And on the decks is one of Australia’s pioneering Latin DJs, DJ Sam Nascimento, a trailblazer who introduced timba, salsa, Afro-Cuban rumba, son cubano, reggaeton, and Latin/French hip-hop to Australian club culture.

DJ Sam Nascimento

Alongside the music, there will also be a dance floor set up for high-energy, interactive dance lessons from the professionals at Juan Rando Dance Academy. With 30-minute workshops at 6.00pm (bachata) and 6.30pm (romantic salsa), the free dance lessons are suitable for all skill levels and ages, with no pre-reservations required. These will be followed by a 7.45pm performance from seasoned Juan Rando instructors who will heat up the dance floor with display performances of the steamy salsa and passionate tango.

Juan Rando Dance Academy

The event will also feature South American-inspired street eats with pop-up food trucks serving everything from tacos to churros alongside unique offerings like South American hotdogs and burgers.

Salsa @ The Quay takes over Elizabeth Quay on Saturday, April 12, 2025. For more information, head to the Facebook event page or elizabethquay.com.au Register for your free ticket to Salsa @ The Quay at bit.ly/SATQuay. BYO picnic blankets

