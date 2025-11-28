Gyroscope are back in a big way with new single My Broken Spine

Local legends Gyroscope are back with their first new music since 2019, releasing their new single, My Broken Spine, today. With a return to their heavier roots, the song also debuts new drummer Sim Dreja and gives fans a taste of what’s next for the band, who have big things planned for 2026.

Vocalist Dan Sanders said the single’s creation marked a new chapter for the band. “We set up our own recording studio called The Skullery and produced and engineered the track entirely ourselves,” he said. “Continuing that vibe, we created Skullery Records to release our new tunes, and we can’t wait for people to hear the first taste.”

To celebrate the new release, the four-piece will be heading up venues across the country.

First up, the band play two dates in South Australia in December and will kick off 2026 playing at the VAT 2 Beach Concert in Bunbury on Friday, February 20, 2026.

Then in March, the My Broken Spine Tour kicks off in Melbourne and hits the Caltowie Chilled Out ‘n’ Fired Up Festival in South Australia, Sydney and Brisbane before returning to WA for shows at The River in Margaret River on Saturday, April 11, and Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, April 25.

Emerging from Perth’s local scene in 1997, Gyroscope have since released four acclaimed albums, with alt-rock staples like Baby, I’m Getting Better and Snakeskin propelling them up the ARIA charts and earning both nominations and Gold certifications.

Famed for their ferocious live shows, Gyroscope have graced famous festival stages, including Big Day Out and Groovin’ the Moo, sharing the bill with world-renowned acts like Oasis, Blink 182, Jimmy Eat World, Foo Fighters and more.

Gyroscope’s new single My Broken Spine is out now. The My Broken Spine Tour hits The River on Saturday, April 11, and Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, December 2 from gyroscope.band

