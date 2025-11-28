Augie March hit the road for Moo, You Bloody Choir 20th anniversary tour

Augie March are hitting the road to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third album, Moo, You Bloody Choir.

The band are set to perform the album in its entirety for the first time ever at these special shows, alongside some extra fan favourites.

The tour kicks off at Freo.Social on Friday, April 3, before moving through Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane.

“We’re a modest outfit, almost always have been; questions of age of respective members are tactfully off limits,” shares the band of their approaching 20th anniversary of Moo, You Bloody Choir. “That aside, we’re fighting fit and pretty happy that we’re probably a better equipped bunch to tackle this sprawling, ambitious, poetic, melodic record than we were the first time around. People loved Moo, and it’ll be a series of rooms full of reciprocal love; nothing is surer.”

Released in 2006, Moo You Bloody Choir’s opening track, One Crowded Hour, reached #29 on the ARIA Singles charts and nabbed the coveted #1 spot on triple j’s Hottest 100. Far more than a one-hit wonder, the record went on to achieve Platinum status and take out the crown for the Australian Music Prize along with multiple other accolades and awards, with the band also touring the album at home and in North America for three solid years after its release.

Memorably parting the veil behind the making of the album, the band share, “A little-known anecdote: while recording some of the album in the Tenderloin district of Chicago at a studio that served as the home of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s best patch of work, there was a total of three dead bodies encountered by band members over the week, including one as a result of an armed robbery at the diner across the road. Fun? Not really, but when you get to be the not-dead bodies, there is a certain strange euphoria.”

Hailing mostly from Shepparton in Victoria in the mid-to-late 90s, Augie March have gone on to release eight studio albums to date and snag 13 ARIA Award nominations across their career, but this tour shows they are far from finished.

“There’s always more in the pen and the strings when it’s Augie; we don’t rest on laurels or weeds,” the band said. “This upcoming tour is just a lovely stepping stone to the next bit, albeit a rather large and shiny one!”

Augie March’s Moo, You Bloody Choir 20th Anniversary Tour hits Freo.Social on Friday, April 3, 2026. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, December 2 from teamwrktouring.com

