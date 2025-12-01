Electro-pop duo Blue Hawaii make a splash in Perth with first-ever Aussie show

Montreal–Berlin duo Blue Hawaii will finally touch down on our shores this week for their long-awaited debut Australian tour.

Comprised of Raphaelle “Ra” Standell-Preston and Alexander “Agor” Cowan, the pair—known for their dreamy electro-pop soundscapes—will launch the tour at The Rechabite in Northbridge this Saturday, December 5.

Since releasing their debut EP Blooming Summer in 2010, Blue Hawaii have continually evolved, moving through artistic reinventions and personal transformations while maintaining a devoted global following, particularly within the queer community.

Their latest album, Diamond Shovel, pays homage to ’90s trance with its faster tempos and sparkling vocals, as seen on its singles, Enemy, Diamond Shovel, Feelin’ Celebrated, and Summer For the Loners.

Joining Blue Hawaii for their first Australian show is an all-star local lineup. Promzon will open the night, followed by DJ and producer Lia T, with local favourite Coyboy closing things out in style.

Blue Hawaii play The Rechabite on Saturday, December 5, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

