Good fortunes ahead for Perth audiences as Unhinged Oracle lands at Fringe World

Ever wondered what happens when fortune-telling meets comedy? Unhinged Oracle is where the mysterious meets the hilarious as Gemma Frances flips cards, shakes 8-balls, and spills truths you didn’t know you needed, with sass and zero apologies. Joined by the ‘fabulous keeper of chaos’, MC Courtney Maldo, this one-of-a-kind show takes over venues in North Perth, Northbridge and Rockingham from Saturday, January 25, to Sunday, February 16, with tickets on sale now. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with Gemma Frances to find out what fortunes await Perth audiences.

It’s exciting to have the Unhinged Oracle at Fringe World 2025! For those of us that aren’t enlightened yet, what is it and how does it work?

Oh, Fringe World 2025 is about to get real interesting with Unhinged Oracle in the mix. This is where comedy meets fortune telling. For those not in the know, it’s basically me, some cards, and a whole lot of chaotic, brutally honest energy. You bring your questions—whether it’s about love, work, or why your life’s a mess—and I’ll pull some cards and tell it like it is.

I use my own Oracle deck, designed for delivering the kind of brutally real advice your sassiest friend would give you over brunch but with a spiritual twist.

Here’s how it works: you come along with your burning questions—about love, work, whatever’s keeping you up at night—and I draw cards, channel my guides, and deliver the truth, no filter.

It’s interactive, a bit ridiculous, and an absolute blast. Even if you’re not ‘spiritually inclined,’ you’ll leave with insight, a laugh, and maybe even a plan. My lawyer did say to tell you that I am not to be held liable for any awkward chats in the car or breakups as a result of the show. Consider yourself warned.

And how did you come to be the oracle whisperer? Was it a path you always felt you were destined to take?

About three years ago, I was doing stand-up, but the typical format started to feel… limiting. It just wasn’t hitting the mark for me anymore.

So, I stepped back to figure out what really mattered to me, both as a performer and as a person.

I’ve always been a bit of a weirdo. I was a creative, psychic, intuitive, and strange kid who was friends with a tree and doodled pretty borders around her math work. For a long time, I locked that part of myself away after escaping a deeply traumatic cult experience. Spirituality became this closed door for me, something I wasn’t ready to revisit.

But recently, I’ve found a way to reconnect with it on my terms, and it’s been transformative, not just for me, but for the people I get to work with. Through my wellbeing business, I’ve created a space where those with similar experiences can show up as their full, unfiltered selves. Free from judgement and pretence. Just real human connection. And honestly, that’s where comedy thrives too. It’s in the raw, unpolished moments where we feel seen and can laugh about the messiness of life.

The Oracle deck, the show, and my merch are an extension of all of that. It’s fun, it’s inclusive, and yes, it’s a space where I can unapologetically say the word cunt. But the heart behind it is genuine. It’s about offering people a sense of belonging, a moment to laugh, reflect, and feel human.

For me, it’s a perfect mix of my spirituality, my love for comedy, and my belief that connection is at the core of everything worthwhile.

What’s the most unhinged thing the oracle has ever revealed during a show?

An audience member asked if they should try pegging. They got the “Get Railed” card, which was just perfect.

My deck is funny, but goddamn, she’s accurate.

What’s the funniest or most unexpected audience response from the oracle?

I got asked by a parent when their daughter was going to admit she was a lesbian. I assumed I was talking to a mum. The male gay parent revealed himself to me after the show, and I was very apologetic!

You will be joined by none other than Courtney Maldo for these shows! What is her role in all this?

High Priestess Courtney is the unapologetically fabulous keeper of chaos in Unhinged Oracle. She’s not just my intern; she’s the glue, or maybe the glitter, that holds the show together. Think of her as your slightly intimidating but endlessly entertaining spiritual concierge, wrangling the audience and throwing in her own sharp-witted commentary whenever the moment calls for it.

Courtney’s role is to make sure the show flows seamlessly while adding her own magic to the mix. She’s there to hype you up, call you out, and make sure nobody takes any liberties with your highness (me). Whether she’s fielding questions, managing the vibe, or just serving unhinged energy, she’s an integral part of the experience.

The Unhinged Oracle is also available as a 69-card oracle deck. What kind of feedback have you had from sending such power into the hands of everyday, unsupervised people?

People have really taken to it in ways I didn’t expect but had really hoped for. It’s a deck that I created because I felt something was missing in the world of oracle and tarot. Most decks are stunning and insightful, but they can feel so serious, like you have to sit in complete silence and take it all very earnestly.

I wanted something different where I could see my whole self in the deck. Something you could enjoy with friends, maybe over a drink, where you could laugh, reflect, and just be yourselves.

It’s like if Tarot and Cards Against Humanity had a hot pink, foiled disco baby.

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. People are using it at gatherings, pulling cards for each other, and making it this shared experience. I’ve heard stories about it sparking life-changing, deep conversations or moments of unexpected clarity, all in a really relaxed and fun way.

My best friend always gets the “Blame your Dad” card, and we have had some powerful insights as he processes that with us.

Putting a tool like this into people’s hands without a rulebook? It’s been fascinating. People are connecting with it on their own terms, and that’s exactly what I hoped for. A way to make spirituality feel approachable and, most importantly, enjoyable.

Have you ever encountered any evidence of goodness within the Unhinged Oracle? Or have there at least been some good outcomes for people as a result of its advice or guidance?

This deck has already brought about so much goodness. The cards go much deeper than I ever anticipated, giving people the chance to offload things they’ve been carrying silently. A card as simple as “Drugs are good” has sparked conversations about things people never felt they could share, and I’ve seen it help someone finally make the call to leave a relationship they knew was toxic.

Just the other day, someone new to my unhinged tribe pulled the “It is what it is” card—a saying I picked up from men at pubs. For her, it was the first time she began accepting her struggles with ADHD instead of drowning in shame over them. That small shift in perspective changed everything. She’s now on her way to getting diagnosed, starting medication, and chasing the creative dreams she’d always been too hard on herself to pursue.

That’s what happens when authenticity meets human connection—it gives us the courage to show up as we truly are and to take brave steps towards the life we know we deserve. It’s been true for me too, especially after coming out of so much abuse over the last few years. I’m beyond honoured that I now get to pass this gift on, offering others the space to reflect, laugh, heal, and grow in their own way.

Unhinged Oracle hits Four5Nine Bar, The Laugh Resort at The Shoe and Ritz Party Showroom @ Rocky Fringe Festival Rockingham from Saturday, January 25 to Sunday, February 16, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from fringeworld.com.au

