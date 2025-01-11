Fearless tribute to international icon hits Fringe

After the momentous success of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024, Perth audiences will get an exclusive replaying of the iconic event at Fringe World 2025. Returning to Perth from the stages of Las Vegas, international Taylor Swift tribute performer Lauren Ashlea brings her blockbuster show Forever Fearless – The Ultimate Taylor Swift Tribute to the Planet Royale Theatre stage from Friday, January 17 until Saturday, January 25—with tickets on sale now. BEC WELDON sat down with Lauren Ashlea to talk all things Taylor ahead of the 2025 Fringe World season!

Hi Lauren, thanks for joining us to talk about Forever Fearless! How are you feeling about bringing your show to Perth’s Fringe World this year?

Oh hi, Bec!! Thank you so much for having me! I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Forever Fearless to Perth’s Fringe World!

Many years ago, I had the incredible opportunity to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe, and it remains one of my all-time favourite performance experiences. The energy was electric, and I’m beyond excited to be part of Fringe in my home country this time around!

Forever Fearless is a tribute to global superstar Taylor Swift. Can you tell us about the show and what you have in store for audiences?

Forever Fearless is designed as a vibrant celebration of Taylor’s music, her legacy, and, of course, her incredible fans. The show offers a few different variations, with the full two-hour experience covering all 11 of Taylor’s eras, complete with 11 replica costumes, dancers, and a live band. But for Fringe, we’ve created a special, family-friendly version.

For Fringe World Perth, we’re presenting a 45-minute production that features 13 songs, 8 costumes, 9 eras, and four phenomenal dancers. Forever Fearless (Fringe Version) has been thoughtfully curated with Taylor’s youngest fans in mind.

Audiences can expect a high-energy performance packed with Taylor’s greatest hits—an experience that will have everyone singing and dancing along. After the show, we’ll be hosting a meet-and-greet and a friendship bracelet trade, so fans can connect and share the magic!

You’re an acclaimed Taylor Swift tribute performer. What drew you to the songster in the first place?

Honestly, I’ve always enjoyed her music, but it wasn’t until I started diving deep into research that I realised just how much I truly loved it. Turns out, I’ve been a closet Swiftie since 2008!

I’ve always been passionate about making dreams come true and spreading joy. During COVID, I witnessed firsthand how tough it was for kids, so I decided to create something special—Princess Parties USA.

My mission was simple: to bring a little magic to a dark time. What started with princesses quickly grew into full-scale production shows and events, and soon I was adding even more unique characters… including pop stars!

Taylor’s Eras Tour was nothing short of iconic, but there were still thousands of fans who missed out on the chance to see her live. That’s why I created Forever Fearless—a show for those who couldn’t experience Taylor in person and an event where Swifites can come together, celebrate, and make lasting memories.

I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to help bring that to life. It’s my dream to take this show on the road and bring it to some of the most remote parts of Australia!

The Eras Tour was a huge cultural moment that spanned almost two years between 2023 and 2024 and was important to multiple generations of Taylor fans! How did you approach bringing the beloved show to life and honouring the fanbase?

MUCH. RESEARCH! This show is for the Swifites, and her fans notice everything, and now I do too! It was crucial to me that I created a performance that was a genuine tribute to Taylor while also being mindful that I am, of course, not Taylor.

Taylor Swift is an absolute mastermind in so many ways, but the thing I admire most about her is how she connects with her fans. Her music feels like it’s speaking directly to you, whether you’re in high school, in your 20s, 30s, or beyond.

But it’s not just her music—it’s everything she does. Her outfits, her costumes, the colours she chooses, the way she releases music, and even the way she writes her social media posts… they all carry meaning. Taylor leaves little clues—Easter eggs—wherever she goes, and her fans absolutely love the challenge of decoding them.

With all of this in mind, when it came time to design and create this show, I knew I had to honour the structure of The Eras Tour and perform it in a way that captured the essence of Taylor’s music, with as much detail as I could possibly manage—without the multi-million-dollar budget of the Eras Tour.

I crafted a setlist that highlights key moments from the tour, developed arrangements that would resonate with Swifites, sourced high-quality replica costumes, bedazzled guitars, and created visuals that reflect the vibe of each era. I even designed unique costumes for the dancers that aligned with the aesthetic of each era. The magic is truly in the details.

Did you, yourself, get to see the Eras Tour live?

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get tickets, so like so many of her fans, I missed out.

The show is directed by Chris Dodson and choreographed by Ashanti Balaratnasingam, and you’re joined by a crew of dancers. Tell us about the collaboration and devising process behind the production.

This is the third iteration of the show, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Chris and Ashanti on board! I first met Chris and Ashanti while taking dance classes at The Dance Workshop, and I was immediately drawn to their warm, welcoming energies. As a singer who’s always been a bit intimidated by dancing, I often find dance classes overwhelming, but with Ashanti and Chris, I felt completely at ease.

Both of them bring extensive and impressive experience to the table, but what truly stands out is how down-to-earth, kind, and professional they are. Their attention to detail and passion for their craft make them the perfect fit to help shape this new show for Fringe.

Ashanti has handpicked a group of incredibly talented local dancers, and Chris and I have been collaborating closely to create the ultimate Swifite experience. Rehearsals kick off this week, and I’m beyond excited for audiences to see the magic we’re about to create together!

You’re a WAAPA graduate, returning to Perth after a decade performing internationally, including in the US, UK and Asia. Tell us about one of your most memorable performance moments!

Such a tough question! If I had to choose, I’d go with the role that’s closest to my heart—portraying Ariel in The Little Mermaid in Las Vegas. This show not only launched my career in the USA but was truly a dream come true.

One of my favourite moments in any show is the overture, when you’re standing in the wings, ready to go on the journey with a fresh audience.

In The Little Mermaid, Ariel makes her entrance by skating across the stage on Heelys, and that moment was always pure magic. The best part? Seeing all the little faces in the audience light up as I skated on—such an unforgettable feeling!

What’s your process for getting into ‘character’ as Taylor each night? Do you have any routines or must-dos?

Doing my makeup in a quiet space backstage is always a part of my pre-show routine. It helps me centre myself before stepping out to meet the audience.

I also go through an extensive vocal warm-up—Taylor’s music is tougher to sing than most people realise—a physical warm-up with stretches, and—here’s a quirky one—I listen to Taylor speak to tune into her speech patterns and inflections. It helps me get into the right headspace and capture her essence.

A contentious question, but what is your top Taylor Swift album of all time?

Eeeeek! I’m probably going to get judged by the hardcore Swifties for this, but… 1989.

I know, I know! But Blank Space is my all-time favourite song. That lyric—”Darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream”—just hits me every time. It’s clever. It’s iconic.

And your favourite costume of the show?

Can I say all of them? The Reputation Era outfit is killer, but I also have a soft spot for the purple cupcake gown from Enchanted (Speak Now). Both are just so iconic in their own ways!

What would you say to Perth Swifties who are interested in coming to see the show?

Forever Fearless is the ultimate love letter to Taylor Swift. As fellow fans, we understand just how much Taylor’s music means to you—and we promise to deliver a high-energy, visually stunning experience that will have you on your feet, singing and dancing with excitement.

1, 2, 3… Let’s go!

