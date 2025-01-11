Emily Gelineau honours a jazz legend with Tea for Two

Following the success of Tea for Two at the 2024 Fringe World season, award-winning violinist, pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger Emily Gelineau returns to the stage this summer. Paying homage to her inspiration and world-renowned jazz violinist Stephane Grappelli, Gelineau brings Tea for Two – A Stephane Grappelli Tribute & Night of Jazz Violin Music & Musicals to the Duke of George on Sunday, February 8—with tickets on sale now. BEC WELDON caught up with Emily Gelineau to talk all things Stephane Grappelli, music and Fringe.

Thanks for joining us to talk all things Tea for Two – A Stephane Grappelli Tribute & Night of Jazz Violin Music & Musicals! In your show, you pay homage to world-renowned jazz violinist Stephane Grappelli. Can you tell us about him as a performer and inspiration?

Gosh, where to start! I will preface this by saying that if you want to know more about his life and impact, I actually tell a glimpse of his story chronologically in the show, so absolutely come and see the show!

That aside, Stephane wasn’t necessarily the first jazz violinist on the scene, but he’s the one that put it on the map and made the most impact on the genre and instrument. What most people may not know about him is that he was originally a jazz pianist, and a pretty incredible one at that, before deciding to switch it over to the violin, an instrument that he never formally learnt or studied, but came so naturally to him.

What was it about Stephane Grappelli’s story that drew you to make him the subject of your show?

As a classically trained violinist, somewhere in my teenage years I started to want to make the change and play other styles of music and have a bit more fun with the instrument that I sometimes felt the classical genre didn’t allow for.

One of my violin teachers in high school introduced me to Stephane, and we would spend hours listening to him and learning his songs in my teacher’s office, often missing countless science and math classes, hence why I never pursued anything in that field (laughs).

He’s exceptionally well known around the world for his work with Django Reinhardt and as a musician; however, it’s been a number of years, and I do believe we’ve started to forget his impact. From the interviews and archived footage I can find of him, he seemed like such a bubbly, happy, and very easygoing person, which is absolutely reflected in his music and playing, and I wanted to try and bring back a piece of him and his history.

You’re bringing this show back after a successful 2024 season. What do you have in store for audiences at the 2025 season?

2024 was my first Fringe season presenting my own show, and let me tell you, I was terrified! I really had no idea what to expect, but with the incredible help of my band and audiences, the show was very well received, and hence it’s back for 2025—but with some exciting changes!

I don’t want to give too much of the experience away, but I’m thrilled to have been asked by the Duke of George to present the show at their venue, and I’ll be featuring some different material that really makes up Stephane’s life and career. My aim is to transport audiences back into the various periods of his life—the early Parisian 40s, right through to the more electrified 70s and 80s.

You’re a recent graduate from Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA, and you’ve performed across the world as a violinist, pianist, vocalist, composer, and arranger. What drew you to music in the beginning?

I absolutely have a story to this! It all began when I was around three years old, and often my mother and I would go to the local library to borrow books. One week, I had been particularly well behaved, and she told me I was allowed to choose a film to rent from the library.

After apparently not being too fussed with the kids selection of films, I ended up choosing Carol White’s How To Play the Violin on VHS. Neither I nor my mother knew why the heck I’d picked that, but I already was a pretty nerdy child, so nothing was too much of a surprise!

My mother made me a cardboard violin with pink wool strings, and I followed that video step by step every day, without a real violin, and would put it to bed every night with its own blanket. Eventually, we realised it might be time to get lessons, and the rest is history, I suppose! I can’t ever remember a time without the violin or without music. It’s like it’s been attached to me my whole life, a part of who I am.

Asking a musician their favourite music genre is probably like asking a parent if they have a favourite child, but do you have a favourite music genre?

Very hard indeed! It really depends on what mood I’m in, and sometimes my favourite music to listen to isn’t necessarily what I enjoy playing the most too.

My favourite musical genres to play are definitely Gypsy Jazz, Fusion Jazz, and Brazilian Jazz. I also have another Fringe show this year, “Baile Tupi!” with my partner Danilo da Paz, which will be an upbeat Brazilian dance party complete with a horn section. But to listen, I really enjoy funk and soul, and I can’t not have a good day if I’m listening to Jamiroquai!

As a seasoned international performer, you must have some incredible memories! What has been your most memorable performance moment?

Oh gosh. That’s not an easy one to think of. Probably in 2018, when I got to play at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island with Trey Anastasio, Robin Pecknold, I’m With Her, Hozier, and my personal favourite—Kermit the Frog.

I have always loved performing at festivals, and I can still remember the feeling of looking out into the thousands of people in the crowd, with the sea and beach in the background.

Ironically, I was actually incredibly sick that weekend and had some sort of flu and fever and played through it—but I only remember the best parts of those performances.

Tea for Two – A Stephane Grappelli Tribute & Night of Jazz Violin Music & Musicals is showing at the Duke of George on Sunday, February 8, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from fringeworld.com.au

