German power metal legends Blind Guardian add Perth date to national tour

Blind Guardian have added a Perth date to their Australian tour next year.

On their first trip down under in nine years, the German Power metal legends will play at Magnet House on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The new Perth date comes in addition to previously-announced shows in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Arriving with new material from their long-awaited latest album, The God Machine, Blind Guardian will take Australian fans on an epic journey spanning their expansive back catalogue, 40 years after vocalist Hansi Kürsch and guitarist André Olbrich first joined musical forces.

Blind Guardian play Magnet House on Monday, February 12, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at overdrivetouring.com

Prev x Next »