Doom metal band Twin Serpents announce album launch

Western Australian doom metal band Twin Serpents will celebrate the release of their new album Forever Witch with a live show at four5nine on Saturday, November 18. Joining them on the night are Perth post-metal heavyweights Neomantra and new post-metal doom band Rites – who are playing their debut show.

The Perth show follows on from the record’s Halloween release on Tuesday, October 31, and two Melbourne shows in early November.

Twin Serpents say Forever Witch promises “heavier riffs with more dynamic and compelling songs… along with themes of the occult, witchcraft, and the torment of the soul.”

Twin Serpents’ Forever Witch is out on Tuesday, October 31, with a launch show at four5nine on Saturday, November 18, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

