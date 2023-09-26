British comedy icon Dawn French announces new Australian tour

British comedy icon Dawn French is returning to Australia for the first time since 2016 for her new tour, Dawn French is a Huge Twat.

The tour begins in Perth with two shows at Riverside Theatre, on Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, 2024.

“There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery,” French said in regard to the show’s name. “I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give Australian audiences a peek behind the scenes of my work life.”

French has been a staple of British comedy for decades, beginning her career as one-half of the comedy duo French and Saunders alongside Jennifer Saunders. In the early 1990s, both comedians forged differing but equally successful comedy shows, Saunders with Absolutely Fabulous and French with The Vicar of Dibley.

The BAFTA-winner has also enjoyed great success on stage as both a stand-up and actress and starred in films such as Coraline and Death on the Nile. Additionally, French has written six best-selling books, with her latest The Twat Files, set for release in October.

Dawn French's new tour Dawn French is a Huge Twat hits Riverside Theatre on Wednesday, April 11, and Thursday, April 12, 2024.

