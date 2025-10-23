German electronicore titans Electric Callboy announce Australian arena tour

German electronicore titans Electric Callboy are set to return down under in 2026, with a massive arena headline run for their Tanzneid World Tour.

The six-piece are set to play RAC Arena on Friday, September 4, 2026, with additional shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The upcoming tour marks Electric Callboy’s largest Australian headline shows since their entirely sold-out 2023 down under run. Fans can expect to hear the band’s hit tracks such as RATATATA featuring BABYMETAL, We Got the Moves and Still Waiting.

Formed in 2010, the alternative rock and metalcore group have become a global phenomenon, with six studio albums under their belt, a gold certification for their 2022 album Tekkno and over three million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Electric Callboy bring their Tanzneid World Tour to RAC Arena on Friday, September 4, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from destroyalllines.com

