Paola Pivi launches new art exhibition with AGWA Rooftop party

Global contemporary art sensation Paola Pivi is set to launch her new art exhibition, I don’t like it, I love it, with an opening night party featuring British-born Australian producer and singer KUČKA and Minang Noongar artist Ricky Neil Jr.

The official launch event will take over the AGWA Rooftop on Saturday, November 8.

Paola Pivi’s expansive and vibrant exhibition marks one of her biggest and most ambitious projects in her almost 30-year career, and attendees can expect to see new and key selected works from across Pivi’s career.

After the exhibition, attendees can enjoy a musical performance by KUČKA. The dance and electronic music producer has collaborated with Flume, A$AP Rocky, and Kendrick Lamar, with her recent singles Messed Up and Not There garnering international praise.

Ricky Neil Jr. is also set to hit the stage, with his powerful vocals seeing him performing on stages such as Nannup Music Festival, WA Day 2024 and Hyper Festival 2025.

Free and ticketed options are available for attendees, with a free ticket ensuring access to the launch event with curated food options and a paid bar available. Ticketed options include access to the AGWA Rooftop party.

Paola Pivi’s I don’t like it, I love exhibition featuring KUČKA and Ricky Neil Jr. takes over the AGWA Rooftop on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from artgallery.wa.gov.au

