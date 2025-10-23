Conan Gray brings his Wishbone World Tour to Australia

Chart-topping American pop artist Conan Gray has announced his Wishbone World Tour is set to touch down in Australia next year.

The singer-songwriter is set to play shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before wrapping up the tour at RAC Arena on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Known for his emotional songwriting and hits like Heather and Maniac, his 2025 album release, Wishbone, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, cementing his place as a leading voice in Gen Z pop. Fans can expect to hear hit tracks from the new album onstage, such as Vodka Cranberry, This Song and Caramel.

Releasing music since 2017, Conan Gray first found success with his debut single, Idle Town. The artist has since won the 2019 Shorty Award for Best YouTube Musician and has performed at Coachella in 2022, Poland’s Open’er Festival in 2025 and Adelaide’s Spin Off Festival in 2024.

Conan Gray brings his Wishbone World Tour to RAC Arena on Thursday, October 8, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 24, from secretsounds.com

