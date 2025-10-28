Basement Jaxx announce first Australian tour in 15 years

UK electronic act Basement Jaxx will bring their full live show down under in February and March 2026.

After relaunching their live touring with a set at Coachella 2025, followed by a series of shows across the UK and Ireland, now it’s Australia and New Zealand’s turn to experience it for the first time in the region since 2010.

Basement Jaxx’s tour kicks off in Christchurch and hits Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Meredith before wrapping up at Fremantle Prison on Wednesday, March 11.

Hailing from London and recognised globally for hits like Where’s Your Head At, Good Luck, Red Alert and Romeo, Basement Jaxx are known for their electrifying live shows which bring together singers, MCs, musicians and troupes of dancers.

Basement Jaxx play Fremantle Prison on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 31 from livenation.com.au

