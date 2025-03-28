Gascoyne Food Festival brings fresh tastes to 2025

The Gascoyne Food Festival officially launched its 2025 season at Perth City Farm on Wednesday, March 26, unveiling the upcoming month-long celebration of the WA region’s food culture.

The festival is set to hit Carnarvon, Exmouth, Upper Gascoyne, Shark Bay, and Dirk Hartog Island from Saturday, July 26, to Sunday, August 31, with attendees able to explore the diverse culinary offerings from local farmers and producers against the unique backdrop of Gascoyne landscapes.

Guests at the Perth launch event enjoyed a taste of Gascoyne, with signature Ningaloo Gin cocktails, Whalebone Brewing Co. beers and Walsh & Sons Pét Nat. The canapés menu included locally produced regional delicacies like petite goat curry pies, charred prawn skewers with hot honey and finger lime and garlic scallops.

The CEO of the Gascoyne Development Commission, Tim Bray, highlighted the festival’s economic and social significance for WA.

“This event showcases the incredible talents of our local chefs, growers, and producers, boosting tourism and uniting the community in celebration.”

The festival is set to feature a diverse line-up of events, with the Chair of the Gascoyne Food Festival, Chris Higham, announcing that the festival had expanded from seven events last year to 16 events in 2025.

“The Gascoyne Food Festival is now Australia’s largest regional gastronomic food experience.”

One of the festival’s flagship events, the Carnarvon Long Table Lunch, is set to take attendees on a culinary journey and is led by Chef Ben Ing, renowned for his culinary expertise.

“I’m excited to meet the producers and share the secrets of Gascoyne’s exceptional growers with restaurants in Perth and across WA.”

Check out the program below:

Carnarvon Long Table Lunch

The Great Carnarvon Feast and Groove

Carnarvon Around the Firepit

Massey Bay Prawns and Pimms Race Day

Bullara Beef Fest x Terra Slate Wines Colab [SOLD OUT]

The Shack Mexican Fiesta

Mantarays Beach Resort Under the Full Moon

Exmouth Frothology: Beer & Bites

The Whalebone Hoe-Down

Stargazing, Sounds & Supper at Mount Augustus

Gascoyne Junction Stars & Savour

Flavours of the Upper Gascoyne

Outback Station Tour & Tea

Quartet & Canapés in the Kennedy Range

Shark Bay Beats & Eats by the Bay

Dirk Hartog Island Australia’s Last Sunset

Gascoyne Food Festival hits the Gascoyne region from Saturday, July 26 to Sunday, August 31, 2025. For more info and tickets visit gascoynefoodfestival.com

