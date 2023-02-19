Fringe World 2023 Award-Winners announced as Festival celebrates ‘rebound’ summer
After successfully welcoming the world back to Perth this summer, Fringe World held an Awards Ceremony today, Sunday, February 19, celebrating the best performances and the conclusion of the Festival.
After years of border closures and other COVID-19 restrictions, returning national and international artists, combining with local talent, drew healthy crowd numbers back to Fringe in 2023, with the Festival on track to achieve ticketed attendance of almost 300,000, and free and ticketed attendance of more than 615,000. Estimates indicate more than $8.7 million was spent at the box office in 2023, which is a 31% increase from last year.
Artrage CEO Sharon Burgess said the rebound that the Festival had achieved was a testament to its power. “Artists from around the world were keen to return to Perth, and they were rewarded by the warm and eager audiences who put their hard-earned cash towards live arts performances.” Ms Burgess said. “Fringe World proved once-again to be our state’s feel-good festival, providing more than 2,000 independent artists with a vital performance platform, connecting diverse non-traditional arts audiences with entertainment that they love, and delivering value to the social fabric of our community.”
The Fringe World Awards were presented at an afternoon ceremony in The Lotterywest De Parel Spiegeltent at The Perth Cultural Centre. Awards go to the best shows in each genre category in addition to special awards that are unique to the festival.
The Martin Sims Award is the top prize of the Festival, recognising the best new Western Australian work in the Festival that is destined to succeed on the world’s stage. The 2023 Festival Martin Sims Award went to VEHICLE presented by Weeping Spoon Productions, which will receive up to $10,000 support towards international touring.
Check out the full list of 2023 Fringe World Award Winners below:
Martin Sims Award
Presented by Fringe World
Winner: VEHICLE Presented by Weeping Spoon Productions
Shortlisted:
• HE HIM HOMME presented by Matt Papa
• Morgan James’ Pocket Sized Circus! by Ricochet Circus and
Entertainment
• Funny Stories To Tell In The Closet by Aves Robins and Kate
Sophia Willoughby
The Blaz Award
Presented by Fringe World
Presented to the best writing for performance by a WA writer. The Award is named in honour of Perth playwright George Blazevich.
Winner: Skye Scraper: The Life and Times of a Drag Queen presented by Skye Scraper Entertainment
Cabaret & Variety Award
Presented by JCDecaux
Winner: Dolly Parton: Backwoods Barbie presented by BarbieQ
Children’s Event Award
Presented by City of Perth
Overall Winner: Strictly Barking presented by Jon and Ollie
WA Winner: Morgan James’ Pocket Sized Circus! presented by Ricochet Circus and Entertainment
Circus Award
Presented by MadFish Wines
Overall Winner: Laser Kiwi – Rise of the Olive presented by COLOSSAL
WA Winner: Sinsuality: Heaven & Hell presented by BarbieQ & Kinetica
Comedy Award
Presented by Gage Roads Brewing Co.
Overall Winner: Amy Hetherington: Juggle presented by Amy Hetherington
WA Winner: Improv DnD Presents: Call of Cthulhu presented by BS Productions
Dance & Physical Theatre Award
Presented by ABC Radio Perth
Winner: HE HIM HOMME presented by Matt Papa
Visual Arts & Film Award
Presented by Fringe World
Winner: Distance and Displacement presented by ECU Galleries
Community & Special Events Event Award
Presented by Lotterywest
Winner: DIVAS – The Drag Brunch presented by Proud Entertainment Group
Music & Musicals Award
Presented by Nova 93.7
Winner: A Salama Odyssey: Creole Music and Dance Celebration presented by Salama
Theatre & Performance Award
Presented by Kleenheat
Overall Winner: Colossal presented by Indigo Productions
WA Winner: VEHICLE presented by Weeping Spoon Productions
Spirit of the Fringe Award
Presented by Fringe World
Winner: Nikki ‘Feisty’ Mauri
Perth Now Critic’s Choice Award
Presented by Perth Now
Winner: Pear presented by Indigo Productions
Venue Award
Presented by K&L Gates
Winner: Connections Nightclub
Melbourne Fringe Tour Ready Award
Presented by Melbourne Fringe
Winner: Split Lip presented by Gendermess Productions
Adelaide Fringe Tour Ready Award
Presented by Adelaide Fringe
Winner: An Utterly Rubbish Adventure presented by James Hancox
Sydney Fringe Tour Ready Award
Presented by Sydney Fringe
Winner: Morgan James’ Pocket Sized Circus! presented by Ricochet Circus and Entertainment
