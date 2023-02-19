Fringe World 2023 Award-Winners announced as Festival celebrates ‘rebound’ summer

After successfully welcoming the world back to Perth this summer, Fringe World held an Awards Ceremony today, Sunday, February 19, celebrating the best performances and the conclusion of the Festival.

After years of border closures and other COVID-19 restrictions, returning national and international artists, combining with local talent, drew healthy crowd numbers back to Fringe in 2023, with the Festival on track to achieve ticketed attendance of almost 300,000, and free and ticketed attendance of more than 615,000. Estimates indicate more than $8.7 million was spent at the box office in 2023, which is a 31% increase from last year.

Artrage CEO Sharon Burgess said the rebound that the Festival had achieved was a testament to its power. “Artists from around the world were keen to return to Perth, and they were rewarded by the warm and eager audiences who put their hard-earned cash towards live arts performances.” Ms Burgess said. “Fringe World proved once-again to be our state’s feel-good festival, providing more than 2,000 independent artists with a vital performance platform, connecting diverse non-traditional arts audiences with entertainment that they love, and delivering value to the social fabric of our community.”

The Fringe World Awards were presented at an afternoon ceremony in The Lotterywest De Parel Spiegeltent at The Perth Cultural Centre. Awards go to the best shows in each genre category in addition to special awards that are unique to the festival.

The Martin Sims Award is the top prize of the Festival, recognising the best new Western Australian work in the Festival that is destined to succeed on the world’s stage. The 2023 Festival Martin Sims Award went to VEHICLE presented by Weeping Spoon Productions, which will receive up to $10,000 support towards international touring.

Check out the full list of 2023 Fringe World Award Winners below:

Martin Sims Award

Presented by Fringe World

Winner: VEHICLE Presented by Weeping Spoon Productions

Shortlisted:

• HE HIM HOMME presented by Matt Papa

• Morgan James’ Pocket Sized Circus! by Ricochet Circus and

Entertainment

• Funny Stories To Tell In The Closet by Aves Robins and Kate

Sophia Willoughby

The Blaz Award

Presented by Fringe World

Presented to the best writing for performance by a WA writer. The Award is named in honour of Perth playwright George Blazevich.

Winner: Skye Scraper: The Life and Times of a Drag Queen presented by Skye Scraper Entertainment

Cabaret & Variety Award

Presented by JCDecaux

Winner: Dolly Parton: Backwoods Barbie presented by BarbieQ

Children’s Event Award

Presented by City of Perth

Overall Winner: Strictly Barking presented by Jon and Ollie

WA Winner: Morgan James’ Pocket Sized Circus! presented by Ricochet Circus and Entertainment

Circus Award

Presented by MadFish Wines

Overall Winner: Laser Kiwi – Rise of the Olive presented by COLOSSAL

WA Winner: Sinsuality: Heaven & Hell presented by BarbieQ & Kinetica

Comedy Award

Presented by Gage Roads Brewing Co.

Overall Winner: Amy Hetherington: Juggle presented by Amy Hetherington

WA Winner: Improv DnD Presents: Call of Cthulhu presented by BS Productions

Dance & Physical Theatre Award

Presented by ABC Radio Perth

Winner: HE HIM HOMME presented by Matt Papa

Visual Arts & Film Award

Presented by Fringe World

Winner: Distance and Displacement presented by ECU Galleries

Community & Special Events Event Award

Presented by Lotterywest

Winner: DIVAS – The Drag Brunch presented by Proud Entertainment Group

Music & Musicals Award

Presented by Nova 93.7

Winner: A Salama Odyssey: Creole Music and Dance Celebration presented by Salama

Theatre & Performance Award

Presented by Kleenheat

Overall Winner: Colossal presented by Indigo Productions

WA Winner: VEHICLE presented by Weeping Spoon Productions

Spirit of the Fringe Award

Presented by Fringe World

Winner: Nikki ‘Feisty’ Mauri

Perth Now Critic’s Choice Award

Presented by Perth Now

Winner: Pear presented by Indigo Productions

Venue Award

Presented by K&L Gates

Winner: Connections Nightclub

Melbourne Fringe Tour Ready Award

Presented by Melbourne Fringe

Winner: Split Lip presented by Gendermess Productions

Adelaide Fringe Tour Ready Award

Presented by Adelaide Fringe

Winner: An Utterly Rubbish Adventure presented by James Hancox

Sydney Fringe Tour Ready Award

Presented by Sydney Fringe

Winner: Morgan James’ Pocket Sized Circus! presented by Ricochet Circus and Entertainment

The Fringe World 2023 Award Winners were announced at The Lotterywest De Parel Spiegeltent at The Perth Cultural Centre on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

