Fatboy Slim hits offbeat venues in Australian tour

Electro-icon Fatboy Slim will head back to Australia next March, but this time his shows will feel a little more personal.

The tour consists of seven shows across four cities and will bring performances to some unexpected venues. “Bridges, rivers, parks, old railway sheds—if it’s a bit weird and the sound system’s loud enough, I’m there,” Slim said.

Beginning under the stars at Esplanade Park in Fremantle on Wednesday, March 3, the show moves to the grungy Carriageworks in Sydney for three nights, one night by the river at South Bank Forecourt in Brisbane, before closing with two big shows under the freeway overpass at new Melbourne venue The Underpass.

Over his multi-decade career, Slim has collected ten MTV VMAs, two Brit Awards and a Grammy, played countless Ibiza residencies, a Beats 1 Radio Show and performed for over 20 years at Glastonbury. For this tour, Slim will bring the classic songs Right Here Right Now, Praise You and Weapon of Choice, as well as new material Satisfaction Skank and Funk Drunk to the offbeat Aussie venues.

Fatboy Slim plays at Esplanade Park, Fremantle, on Wednesday, March 3, 2027. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, September 15, from ticketek.com.au

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