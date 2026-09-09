Dreamspeed unearth new single Corpse Light

Perth doom metal band Dreamspeed have announced their debut EP, Demo, set for release Friday, November 6, along with a new single, released today, titled Corpse Light.

A searing showcase of their blackened screamo, depressive doom, and post-black metal sound, Corpse Light brings together blast beats, wailing guitar feedback, and haunted vocals, capturing the full breadth of Dreamspeed’s sound. The band will bring the new single to the stage when they support Crypt Crawler as part of Blacken Forever National Festival at Lynott’s Lounge on Saturday, September 12.

Reimagined from a much longer 10-minute demo, Corpse Light is often a brutal finale to their live set. Lyrically it’s about the damned, reflecting on the sorrow and despair of the moon-mirrored towers of Mina Morgul from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, interwoven with loveless promises of vengeance.

The single release follows on from A Ditch of Your Dimensions‘ release, which arrived in March as Dreamspeed’s debut single and the first taste of Demo.

Dreamspeed’s upcoming six-track EP Demo was self-recorded and mixed by the band at Sumo Sound Studios, with drummer George Blacklock and bassist Daniel Hackling handling recording, and Blacklock also taking on mixing and mastering duties.

Dreamspeed play Blacken Forever National Festival at Lynott’s Lounge on Saturday, September 12, 2026. Corpse Light is out now and streaming on dreamspeed.bandcamp.com

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