Jade Rich dives in with new single launch shows

Perth artist Jade Rich has announced a run of selected shows celebrating the release of her new single, quite the view (underwater).

Rich will first perform in Brisbane before returning to Western Australia for shows at The Bird in Northbridge on Friday, September 11, and The Banksia Tavern, Busselton, on Sunday, September 20.

The new single, released on Thursday, August 27, arrives alongside an ethereal video and draws inspiration from Holly Humberstone, Olivia Dean, and Griff and tackles the modern tug-of-war between digital distraction and grounded presence.

The new single comes during a landmark year for the artist, following her second creative development trip to Los Angeles to collaborate with producer Stephen Beerkens on her upcoming album.

“This song was my day one in the studio,” said Rich. “I was desperately craving a deeper connection to my artistry and to my spirituality, but I kept finding myself picking up my phone ‘just for a second,’ only to realise I’d been scrolling for two hours. I was losing the quiet time I meant to spend meditating and writing to the noise of the world.”

Embracing the messy, non-linear nature of personal growth, the track’s central lyric—“Meet me underwater“—serves as a powerful visual metaphor.

“I realised that no matter how far I am—even at my lowest or most imperfect—I am still met exactly where I am,” added Rich. “There is so much comfort and light in that. When you’re at the bottom of the ocean floor, the absolute stillness invites a beautiful surrender. Sometimes, even at rock bottom, it’s quite the view.”

Jade Rich continues to build her credentials as one of Western Australia’s most compelling indie/alt-pop voices. Her achievements include her May 2026 single How We Were earning national airplay on triple j, securing a support slot for UK indie-rock group Amber Run, and being nominated for two WAM Awards last year.

Jade Rich hits The Bird on Friday, September 11, and The Banksia Tavern on Sunday, September 20, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

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