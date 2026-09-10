Tove Lo brings the heat to Perth with ESTRUS tour

Swedish pop cool-girl Tove Lo will celebrate the release of her sixth album, ESTRUS, with a global tour, including a stop in Perth next year.

The ESTRUS Tour will visit Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and wind up in Perth at Ice Cream Factory on Sunday, March 7. On all Australian tour dates, Tove Lo will be joined by emerging local pop artist Salty.

Known for her vulnerability, honesty, and openness about sex, addiction, and relationships, Lo has won a generation of fans with global hits including Habits (Stay High), Talking Body, Cool Girl, Disco Tits and Glad He’s Gone.

Described as diving even deeper into uncharted honesty and promising an emo-chic sound, the upcoming album also features a collaboration with internationally acclaimed Belgian artist Stromae. ESTRUS (a term meaning female mammal in heat) will be released globally on Friday, September 18, and includes the new fan favourites, I’m your girl right? and DNH, which are likely inclusions to the setlist for next year’s performance.

Tove Lo will perform at Ice Cream Factory on Sunday, March 7, 2027. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, September 15, from secretsounds.com