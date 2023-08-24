Euphoria in the Fields: New transformative art and music festival comes to Swan Valley

Brand new “transformative art and music festival” Euphoria in the Fields will spring to life at Swan Valley’s Mulberry Estate on Saturday, November 18. Described as “an enchanting gathering, specifically curated for all who embrace the whimsical wonders of life,” Euphoria in the Fields is about bringing together the community for a day of music, dance, art, culture and togetherness.

Guests are invited to engage in workshops, indulge in the whimsy of Goblin Golf, harmonise your heartbeat in the Silent Wonderland, and relish in Enchanted Eats offering bites to satisfy every craving.

Patrons can also venture to the Mad Hatter Mall where they will find expressive hats, body paint, accessories, clothes, arts and crafts, and more. Plus, there’s VIP areas, cocktail bars, brewer’s quarters, secret hangout spaces, laser shows and heaps more to explore.

Check out the full line-up below:

Annix (UK)

Burt Cope (UK)

Captain Bass (Bel)

DJ Q (UK)

Eloquin (UK)

Jpeg (UK)

Lee Mvtthews (NZ)

Sammythesinner

Sin (NZ)

The Upbeats (NZ) (pictured above)

Yolanda Be Cool

Legend Of Cora

Ellictt

Janeethevirgin

Jordaniels

Kritikal

Lumia

Quill

Trips

Sushi Papa

Plus more to be announced…

Euphoria in the Fields is the creation of Perth promoters Sammy McGlashan (Director of Euphoria & Co) and Jaylee Osborne (Director of Palace J Entertainment).

Euphoria in the Fields hits Mulberry Estate in the Swan Valley on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Tickets are on sale Monday, August 28 from eitf.com.au

