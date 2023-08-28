The Cruel Sea announce ‘The Honeymoon Is Over’ 30th anniversary tour

It’s been 30 years since the release of The Cruel Sea’s 5 x ARIA Award-winning / Triple Platinum album, The Honeymoon Is Over. While the five-piece were already a fixture on the live scene with two acclaimed albums, Down Below and This Is Not the Way Home, it was their 1993 third studio album, produced by Tony Cohen, that thrust the band into the spotlight and firmly planted itself in the Top 40 charts for two years after its release.

The album was re-issued in June this year as a special 30th Anniversary Deluxe 2 CD and was released on vinyl for the very first time, with many fans calling for an anniversary tour to celebrate.

So, to celebrate the anniversary of their landmark album, The Cruel Sea are set to reunite for a national tour this November/December, featuring Tex Perkins (vocals), Jim Elliott (drums), Ken Gormley (bass) and Dan Rumour (guitar), together with Matt Walker (guitar/keys) filling in for the much-loved and missed, late James Cruickshank. Fans can expect to hear plenty of favourites from The Honeymoon Is Over, as well as a selection of songs across their entire catalogue.

The Honeymoon Is Over 30th Anniversary Tour hits major cities across the country, including a WA date at Fremantle Prison on Saturday, December 9.

“Well, I’m not sure what I’ve done, but life keeps handing me gifts,” said Tex Perkins upon revealing the news. “Being a musician, the greatest gifts I can get involve people and music. But really, what else is there? To play with The Cruel Sea was something I wasn’t sure would ever happen again.”

“But believe me it’s happening. Rehearsals have been powerful, emotional, and joyful! The Cruel Sea have a sound that can’t be found anywhere else! (I still feel like a guest singer)”

“I love that sound and I love the guys that make it! And I can’t wait to share this with you all! See you soon, yeah?”



The Cruel Sea’s The Honeymoon Is Over 30th Anniversary Tour hits Fremantle Prison on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, August 31 from fremantleprison.com.au



