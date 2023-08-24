West Australian Symphony Orchestra announce “big and bold” 2024 season

West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) have announced their 2024 a season, presenting a program packed with iconic works, full of big, bold sound.

The 2024 season will see the Orchestra perform some of classical music’s most iconic works, a gala concert of Mahler’s Symphony of a Thousand, and the addition of a new mini-series, Spring Fest.

Season highlights include Beethoven’s Symphony No.9 Choral and Symphony No.3 Eroica, Mozart’s Requiem, Vivaldi’s Gloria, Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, Elgar’s Violin Concerto, Dvořák’s Cello Concerto and selections from Wagner’s Ring cycle, amongst many other perennial symphonies, concertos, overtures, and new works.

WASO is also welcoming a host of talented conductors and guest artists across the year. Principal Conductor and Artistic Adviser, Asher Fisch commences his eleventh year at the helm, making his relationship with WA’s State Orchestra the most enduring of any principal conductor in the company’s history. International conductors Alpesh Chauhan, Dalia Stasevska, and Dmitry Matvienko make their WASO debuts, while audience favourites Umberto Clerici, Fabien Gabel, and Vasily Petrenko make welcome returns to Perth.

WASO 2022-23 Assistant Conductor Jen Winley continues her rise in the conducting world, making her main stage series debut in the MACA Classics series celebrating legendary women. WASO also presents a landmark opening to the season in March, with Noongar musician Aaron Wyatt conducting his work, The Coming Dawn, presented in a new arrangement for chamber orchestra.

Guest soloists include pianists Lukáš Vondráček, Yeol Eum Son, Alexander Gavrylyuk, Alexandra Dariescu and Konstantin Shamray; violinists Francesca Dego, Karen Gomyo, and Clara Jumi-Kang; cellist Alban Gerhardt; and vocal soloists from Western Australia and around the world.

Continuing WASO’s commitment to highlighting talent within the orchestra, Concertmaster Laurence Jackson, Principal Flute Andrew Nicholson, Principal Clarinet Allan Meyer, and Associate Principal Trumpet Jenna Smith appear as soloists across the season. Renowned local artists Richard Walley and Matthew Styles also feature as soloists in the Masters series.

World premiere WASO commissions in 2024 include concertos from Lachlan Skipworth and Holly Harrison, alongside new works from James Ledger and WASO Composer in Residence Olivia Davies.

Winner of WASO’s 2023 Composition Project, Nicholas Kyriakacis, will also compose a new work for family concert, Wild Animals. Wild Animals marks the next addition to WASO’s family concert series, Classic Adventures, following the series’ successful premiere in 2023 with Nature’s Symphony and Outer Space.

New in 2024 is mini-series Spring Fest, highlighting the works of Mozart and Brahms. This bespoke series is set to be performed at Winthrop Hall due to Government advice on planned redevelopment works at Perth Concert Hall. The celebration of two of history’s greatest composers has been specially designed to create a premier experience in the venue, and will be brought to life with a line-up of exceptional conductors and soloists.

To mark the Orchestra’s final performance in the Hall before Spring Fest, WASO perform Mahler’s iconic Eighth, the Symphony of a Thousand, in an experience never before seen in Western Australia. This monumental gala event brings together a massed choir featuring the WASO Chorus, UWA Symphonic Chorus, St George’s Cathedral Consort, Voyces, and Aquinas College Schola Cantorum, eight soloists and a 100-piece orchestra with musicians of the Australian National Academy of Music performing side-by-side with WASO under the baton of Asher Fisch.

Rounding out the season of epic works is a selection of iconic film scores. Each year the WASO at the Movies series sees the orchestra play some of the world’s greatest film soundtracks live as the movies play overhead at Riverside Theatre. Next year sees the Orchestra continue its journey through Daniel Craig’s James Bond films with Spectre in Concert, commence the latest trilogy in the Star Wars universe with The Force Awakens in Concert, and bring Disney’s family favourite Frozen to life with Frozen in Concert.

Movie music fans can also enjoy The Music of Hans Zimmer in May, a concert experience paying tribute to one of the world’s most influential film composers. Music from Interstellar, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King and more will be conducted by renowned live film concert conductor, Nicholas Buc, and introduced by hosts from popular podcast, Art of the Score.

Off the main stage, WASO’s award-winning Education programs continue in 2024 with Crescendo set to deliver music lessons to over 400 students, now in its ninth year. WASO’s new Secondary Schools Concert includes curriculum links for students in Years 9-12 studying general music programs or ATAR music, and concert experiences such as Open Rehearsals and Morning Symphony performances enable students to get up close with the orchestra. WASO’s full 2024 Education Program will be announced on Monday, October 9.

WASO’s artist development and community programs also continue in 2024, alongside regional engagement activities, set to be announced later in the year.

WASO have announced their 2024 season. For more info and to buy tickets, head to waso.com.au.

