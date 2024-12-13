Enjoy the circus at sunset as Southside Summer returns in 2025

Southside Summer returns in 2025 as part of Fringe World, bringing free family fun activities, activations, and live entertainment to Mindeerup on the South Perth Foreshore from Wednesday, January 29 until Wednesday, February 5.

Kicking off at 6pm each night, attendees are invited to bring the family, a picnic, and a rug and enjoy the sunset over the city, accompanied by roving entertainment, live music, circus shows and hands-on circus workshops.

From 6.45pm, Fringe World award winner Zap Circus will deliver a family-friendly live circus performance and workshop (on select nights). The workshops will run for approximately 30-60 minutes, and the performances will run between 35-50 minutes.

Southside Summer runs from Wednesday, January 29, until Wednesday, February 5, as part of Fringe World 2025. For more information, head to southperth.wa.gov.au

