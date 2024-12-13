Local legends to light up the stage as South Perth Sounds returns in 2025

Free community event South Perth Sounds is set to return this summer, bringing some of Perth’s best live bands to the stage at Sir James Mitchell Park on Saturday, February 22.

Indie pop trio San Cisco (pictured above) are set to headline the event, performing hits from across their illustrious ten-year career. Having accrued multiple gold and platinum records and millions of streams to date, the group will arrive with new material from their fifth studio album, Under The Light, which was released in March.

The supporting act, End of Fashion, have been mainstays of the Perth music scene since forming in 2003. The brainchild of singer, songwriter, performer, artist, and frontman Justin Burford, the band quickly rose to national attention for their blistering live shows and their hit 2005 single O Yeah, which was voted into eighth position on the triple j Hottest 100 poll.

South Perth Sounds is a proudly inclusive event. The concert will feature Auslan interpreters, ACROD parking, and path matting to allow access for people using a wheelchair, walking aid or pram.

Pre-show entertainment will start at 5pm with children’s activities, roving entertainment and food trucks. Attendees are invited to bring a picnic rug, gather with family and friends, and enjoy an evening of live music.

South Perth Sounds hits Sir James Mitchell Park on Saturday, February 22, 2025. For more information, head to southperth.wa.gov.au

