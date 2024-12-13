Bernie Dieter returns to Perth for a sizzling headline season at Fringe World

International cabaret icon Bernie Dieter is returning to Fringe World next year, with a string of headline shows.

Dieter, labelled the ‘Queen of Wiemar punk’ is set to bring her reimagined show, Club Kabarett, to the Ice Cream Factory from Friday, January 17 until Sunday, February 16.

Club Kabarett includes a new crew of globally acclaimed artists for a 100-minute ‘gin-soaked trip down the rabbit hole’ with circus acts, aerial performances and a fire-breathing sideshow.

Dieter and her haus band will feature Cirque du Soleil alumni the Suspension Sisters, Charlotte O’Sullivan and Laurie Adornato, Russian hand-balance maestro Danik Abishev, “human heatwave” Jacqueline Furey, avant-garde queer artiste Iva Rosebud and contortionist extraordinaire Soliana Ersie.

Dieter has previously performed smash-hit seasons in Perth, with her acclaimed stint at L’Euro Grande earlier at Fringe World this year.

With Dieter’s hit shows performed globally in Paris and Japan with five-star reviews, her return to Perth promises audiences an entertaining night of debauchery.

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett hits Ice Cream Factory from Friday, January 17 until Sunday, February 16, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from fringeworld.com

