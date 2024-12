SummerSalt brings all-star Aussie line-up to Busselton

SummerSalt music festival is coming to Busselton in 2025, taking over Barnard Park on Saturday, April 12.

The event features an iconic, all-Aussie line-up of music greats, including chart-topping singer-songwriter Missy Higgins, Aussie super-duo Fanning Dempsey National Park (featuring Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning and Something for Kate’s Paul Dempsey), alt-pop legends The Whitlams, and ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Josh Pyke.

Western Australian artists on the line-up include one of the country’s most successful independent musicians, John Butler, and Albany indie-folk group The Waifs.

The new Busselton date was today announced alongside another new date in Cronulla, NSW. The two new shows add to the previously announced dates across the country in Launceston, Batemans Bay, Mornington, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbor, Port Macquarie and Mackay.

SummerSalt music festival takes over Barnard Park on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Tickets are on sale from Wednesday, December 18 from ticketmaster.com.au. For further information, please visit summersaltmusic.com.au

