Dunsborough Arts Festival returns for a weekend of art, music and creativity

The annual Dunsborough Arts Festival is set to return this March long weekend, with thousands of art and music lovers set to gather on the Dunsborough Foreshore from Saturday, March 1, to Monday, March 3.

Now in its 24th year, the free three-day event features a record 120 outdoor and indoor sculptures, art markets, an X Factor youth talent competition, dance and circus workshops, live entertainment, local eats, and a fireworks display on the Sunday night.

The Dunsborough Arts Festival sponsor and philanthropist, Dianne Laurance, said she’s excited to be gathering with the community in a jam-packed weekend once again.

“My heart overflows with joy watching the kids, families, and everyone singing, dancing, and just having a good time,” she said. “Sponsoring this free concert and fireworks show each year is my way of showing my community how much I care, and the happiness it brings makes it well worth every dollar I spend.”

Organised by the Dunsborough & Districts Progress Association, the community-led festival will include the annual Sculpture by the Bay exhibition, with the outdoor sculpture trail spanning across the Dunsborough Foreshore and Seymour Park.

The event will feature evening concerts, with Margaret River funk-rock band Beeva Feva and Dunsborough locals Dallas Radio set to hit the stage, with Music by the Bay also set to showcase local artists.

The Small Sculptures Prize exhibition at Christian Fletcher Gallery this year will also house a record 61 small sculptures, with attendees able to vote for and purchase their favourite work from WA professional and emerging artists.

Dunsborough Arts Festival will hit Dunsborough Foreshore from Saturday, March 1, to Monday, March 3, 2025. For more information, visit dunsboroughprogress.com

