Dolce Blue returns with new alt-pop single Sentimental

Dolce Blue‘s newest track, Sentimental, is set to be released on Friday, September 25.

The alt-pop song is the second single so far from the Perth-based artist’s upcoming mixtape Love in Retrospect, due mid-next year, following the release of Waste Your Time in June.

Brought to life by multi-platinum producer Dibs (Carly Rae Jepsen, Melanie Martinez, Cash Cash), the single combines cinematic alternative pop with a slow-burning, emotionally charged atmosphere and draws inspiration from The Weeknd, Melanie Martinez and Lana Del Rey.

Since first releasing music in 2019, Dolce Blue has grown a following that extends beyond her hometown of Perth, with major performances including the WA Day Festival and inaugural BLOOM festival, and support slots with Eliza & The Delusionals, Death By Denim, Dear Seattle and more.

“Sentimental is such a strong feeling to me,” said Dolce Blue. “It’s about holding onto people you have these really intense feelings of love and care for, and keeping them so close to your heart that it drives you a little bit mental. Which is probably fitting, because that’s literally the last half of the word.”

Dolce Blue is set to perform as part of Cuby Groove Fest, taking over the Wheatbelt town of Cuballing from Friday, September 18, to Sunday, September 20. Headlined by The Southern River Band, the regional festival also features a stack of Western Australian music acts, as well as art and wellbeing programs, markets, food trucks, craft beverages and more.

Dolce Blue’s Sentimental hits streaming platforms on Friday, September 25, 2026. Pre-save the new track now at bfan.link

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