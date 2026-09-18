Belle and Sebastian frontman surprises fans with impromptu acoustic set

Scottish pop rockers Belle and Sebastian were forced to call off last night’s Perth show on their If You’re Feeling Sinister 30th anniversary tour, citing freight delays for the late cancellation.

However, fans didn’t walk away with nothing to show for it, with singer Stuart Murdoch performing an acoustic set for fans at Langley Park.

The seven-piece have made their way to Perth to round out the national tour at the Astor Theatre and are still set to perform tonight’s sold-out show on Friday, September 18.

The promoters announced the cancellation on social media, letting fans know that, after exploring all potential solutions, freight delays from the east coast affecting critical equipment meant the show could not go ahead.

An hour later, Murdoch took to socials to suggest fans meet up at Langley Park for an impromptu performance, complete with a Google Maps screenshot of the location marked with an ‘X’, provided someone could bring a guitar.

“If anyone fancies it, we could meet up at 7pm at Langley Park,” he said. “I don’t know if anyone close by has a guitar, we could chat and play a couple of tunes? Sorry again. If you have anything you wanna sign we could do that. I was in the park last night, it was nice under the stars!”

The spontaneous set was attended by around 50 fans, some bringing camping chairs and picnic blankets for the occasion. Fans took to the band’s social media pages to express their gratitude, while others lamented having missed out on the intimate performance.

Belle and Sebastian will perform at Astor Theatre on Friday, September 18, 2026.

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