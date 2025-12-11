Cog Walk The Line to WA with two new shows

Currently underway on their national tour to celebrate their new single Walk The Line, Aussie rock icons Cog have announced the expansion of their Walk The Line Tour, adding two new WA shows to wrap up the tour in 2026.

The three-piece will perform in Perth at Freo.Social on Friday, January 30, then head down south to Margaret River to play at the Settler’s Tavern on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

These shows will add to the band’s upcoming headline shows in Adelaide, Byron Bay and Coffs Harbour later this month. It also adds to their performances in Melbourne and Sydney this weekend as part of the Bird’s Robe’s 15th Birthday Tour concert series, with Melbourne entirely sold out.

The tour follows the band’s release of new music for the first time since 2019, with their single Walk The Line released in September via The A&R Department. The track showcases the band’s raw dynamic shifts whilst maintaining their signature Cog sound.

“The feedback and response we’ve had so far to Walk The Line and the upcoming shows has been fantastic,” said vocalist Flynn Gower. “It makes us feel so good to know that people are enjoying what we’ve put so much time and love into.”

Emerging in the late 1990s, Cog’s legacy on the heavy music landscape has spanned decades, encompassing global touring and a reunion in 2016. Via their early EPs, 2000s Pseudo and parts one and two of 2002’s Just Visiting, the reputation of the Sydney-hailing trio was cemented in 2005 in the form of their debut full-length, The New Normal. Cog then toured Australia, embarked on overseas runs, and ignited stages at Big Day Out, Falls Festival, and Homebake, while adding an acclaimed second album release to their repertoire in the form of the certified Gold 2008 opus, Sharing Space.

Cog bring their Walk The Line Tour to Freo.Social on Friday, January 30, and Margaret River Settler’s Tavern on Saturday, January 31, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from linktr.ee/cog101

