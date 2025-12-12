Dave brings The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour to Australia

British rapper Dave has announced tour dates in support of his latest album, The Boy Who Played the Harp. The genre-defying artist will kick off the Australian leg of the tour in Brisbane, then hit Sydney and Melbourne, before heading west for the tour’s finale at RAC Arena on Saturday, June 27.

With a growing discography of three studio albums, Dave took his career to new heights with his self-produced Central Cee collaboration, Sprinter. The single was number one in the UK charts for 10 weeks, breaking the record for the longest-running number one rap record in its history.

The Boy Who Played The Harp is Dave’s first new project since 2023, and the accompanying tour will be his latest since his We’re All Alone in This Together Tour in 2022.

Dave’s The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour hits RAC Arena on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com.au

