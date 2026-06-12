Co3 Contemporary Dance returns to ‘transform’ Liberty Theatre

Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia is returning to the Liberty Theatre this winter with an immersive new dance event, IN.RESIDENCE: GATHERING.2.

Following the breakout success of Co3’s GATHERING.1 in 2025, the Perth dance company returns with a bold new iteration of the immersive contemporary dance experience, presented across three weekends from Thursday, June 18, to Saturday, July 4.

Curated by dance pioneer, educator, performer and director Raewyn Hill, the performance will feature a new line-up of choreographers, DJs, street dancers and live moving images to transform the Liberty Theatre once again into a living, shifting performance landscape.

Award-winning independent artist Laura Boynes joins internationally recognised choreographers and performers Sam Coren and May Greenberg for the production, each developing works that respond directly to the core artistic concepts: unity, community and celebration. Alongside them, multidisciplinary creator Shaun Johnston, whose award-winning 2025 work THE SCRAMBLE fused wrestling and contemporary dance to explore masculinity and intimacy, brings his signature physicality and interdisciplinary approach to the season.

Returning to Perth after several years performing internationally in SLEEP NO MORE, Shanghai Greenberg also joins the troupe, continuing her growing choreographic practice following collaborations with STRUT Dance, Fremantle Biennale and Co3.

Proudly supported by the Wright Burt Foundation, the dance experience provides a platform for established and emerging artists to take creative risks and develop ambitious new performance work. The series was developed as part of Co3’s Pathways Program, in partnership with WAAPA and the independent dance sector.

Co3’s previous iteration of the event, GATHERING.1, was described as “sensual, disruptive, startling and playful” in our review last year.

Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia’s IN.RESIDENCE: GATHERING.2. takes over Liberty Theatre from Thursday, June 18, to Saturday, July 4, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from trybooking.com

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