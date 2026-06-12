Broadway hit Beetlejuice The Musical casts a spell over Crown Theatre

Beetlejuice The Musical is coming to Perth in 2026, hitting Crown Theatre from Sunday, August 16 until Sunday, September 20.

Based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning film directed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice The Musical is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Just In Time), has music and lyrics by WAAPA graduate and Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong) and will be led by Broadway star, Andy Karl.

Joining the company for this season’s performances is the acclaimed Australian performer, Jenni Little, who will be playing the role of Barbara Maitland. A graduate of the Victorian College of Arts, Little has emerged as one of Australia’s most exciting music theatre performers.

“Joining Beetlejuice The Musical is an absolute dream,” Little said. “Barbara is such a beautifully funny and heartfelt character and getting to step into this wildly imaginative world alongside such an incredibly talented company is so exciting.”

The musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, played by Karis Oka, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon. When Lydia calls on this ghost to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, involving exorcism, an adorable girl scout and a whole world of pandemonium.

Beetlejuice The Musical hits Crown Theatre from Sunday, August 16 until Sunday, September 20, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from beetlejuicethemusical.com.au

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