Chicago post-metal legends Russian Circles bring Gnosis album tour to Perth

Chicago post-metal legends Russian Circles have announced their return to Australian shores for the first time in five years, touring in support of their new album Gnosis.

After three dates in New Zealand, the instrumental trio will kick off the Australian leg of their tour at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, February 6, before heading on to Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Perth’s own doom-jazz quartet Tangled Thoughts of Leaving will join in support for all Australian shows.

Known for their combination of epic walls of sound with technical dexterity and driving rhythms, Russian Circles’ intense compositions have earned them a loyal cult following that has seen them tour extensively worldwide since forming in Chicago in 2004.

Russian Circles hit Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

