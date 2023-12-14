LUCI get festive with new single launch and summer tour dates

Boorloo funk-pop-R’n’B band LUCI are gearing up for a busy festive season.

First up, the local five-piece will release their new single Dijon on Monday, December 18, and celebrate with a launch show at The Bird on Friday, December 22, with support from Anna Schneider and Mal de Mer.

LUCI will then head to the South West to perform at New Year’s party, Are We There Yet Festival, at Beerfarm alongside Grace Barbé and Death by Denim on Sunday, December 31.

This will be followed by the release of another new single, Goodbye, and another headline show at The Bird on Friday, February 2.

LUCI will then set off on a regional tour of Western Australia, hitting North West Brewing Co, Karratha, on Sunday, April 31; Froth Brewery, Exmouth on Friday, April 5; Whalebone, Exmouth, on Sunday, April 7; Indi Bar, Scarborough on Friday, April 12; Settler’s Tavern, Margaret River, on Saturday, April 13; Six Degrees, Albany, on Friday, April 19; and Lucky Bay Brewery, Esperance, on Saturday, April 20.

LUCI have had a busy 2023, touring south west WA in July and spending time in the studio recording three new singles with local feature artists: Outlandish ft. Ken Paolo and PERSIA, Stranger ft. Hey Hannah and Dijon ft. Augustine Kaung Htet, Jack Arnett and Isaiah Quintana.

Formed in late 2020, LUCI have been honing their craft performing at intimate venues in Perth, playfully interspersing their live sets with suites of jazz style improvisation. Influenced by the likes of Parcels, Tom Misch, Vulpeck, and Khruangbin, LUCI have supported top WA talent like Katy Steele, Death by Denim and Siobhan Cotchin.

LUCI’s new single Dijon is out Monday, December 18, with a launch show at The Bird on Friday, December 22, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets head to their Facebook page.

