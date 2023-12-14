Models bring 40 Years of Motion Tour to WA

Melbourne eighties rockers, Models, have announced they’ll be extending their 40 Years of Motion Tour, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough hit, I Hear Motion.

With full houses across their October and November dates in Victoria, South Australia, New South Wales and Queensland, Models will now play an additional six encore shows.

These include a new show in Sydney, three in Melbourne, and new WA shows at Port Beach Brewery in Fremantle on Friday, April 26, and Rosemount Hotel in North Perth on Saturday, April 27.

I Hear Motion, the opening track on the band’s third album, The Pleasure of Your Company, became Models’ first Top 40 hit when it was released in 1983.

It was the beginning of a remarkable ride for the Melbourne band. Soon after, they went on tour with David Bowie. Later, they played for Prince Charles and Princess Diana, hit the US Top 40, were featured in The Andy Warhol Diaries, and inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Models play Port Beach Brewery on Friday, April 26, and Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from modelsband.com

