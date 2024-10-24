Chase Atlantic announce Lost In Heaven homecoming album tour

Australian alternative R&B band Chase Atlantic are gearing up for the release of their new album, Lost In Heaven, dropping Friday, November 1.

To celebrate the release, the band have announced an Australian tour, kicking off in Melbourne and hitting Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide before landing at Perth’s HBF Stadium on Friday, December 20.

Known for viral hits like Swim and Friends, Chase Atlantic’s unique sound blends elements of woozy trap, modern Gen-Z pop, nocturnal R&B and psychedelica.

Formed in 2014 in Cairns and now based in Los Angeles, Chase Atlantic features core members Mitchel Cave, Christian Anthony, and Clinton Cave along with touring musicians Patrick Wilde and Jesse Boyle. Known for breaking genre boundaries, the band has garnered more than 200 million streams over seven EPs and three albums to date.

The tour announcement follows the release of four singles from their upcoming album Lost In Heaven, including the 2023 release MAMACITA along with more recent drops DIE FOR ME, DOUBT IT and RICOCHET. The tour, which comes on the heels of their current USA tour, will mark the band’s first return to Australia since 2022.

Chase Atlantic’s new album, Lost In Heaven, is out on Friday, November 1, 2024. Chase Atlantic play HBF Stadium on Friday, December 20, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, visit livenation.com.au

