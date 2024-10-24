Tyler Childers brings sold-out Mule Pull Tour to Perth

The newly announced Perth show, along with a new Adelaide date, come in response to overwhelming fan demand, with all shows in the eastern states having already sold out.

Accompanying Childers on the tour are The Food Stamps, his longtime band.

Since his breakthrough hit album Purgatory, released in 2017, Childers has released three additional albums and performed to sold-out crowds worldwide, making a significant impact on the country music scene. His latest album, Rustin’ In The Rain, released late last year, featured the Grammy and ACM-nominated single In Your Love, which has garnered over 10 million video views and 180 million on-demand streams.