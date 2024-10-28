Amyl and The Sniffers bring Cartoon Darkness world tour to Freo

Amyl and The Sniffers are bringing their new album, Cartoon Darkness, to Port Beach Brewery in North Fremantle on Friday, January 17.

They will be joined by special guests Bob Vylan (UK) and Miss Kaninna.

Released last Friday, October 25, the Sniffers’ third record features the popular singles U Should Not Be Doing That, Chewing Gum, Big Dreams, and Jerkin’ and sees the group grow in brilliant, bold directions for arguably their most mature and exciting release to date.

The tour announcement comes during a monster year for the group, which has included performances on the main stages of European summer festivals, supporting Foo Fighters on their recent US stadium run, and selling out their own headline tours in the US, UK and Europe.

Amyl and The Sniffers’ Cartoon Darkness tour hits Port Beach Brewery on Friday, January 17, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 1 from tickets.oztix.com.au

