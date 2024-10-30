Gap Year share a taste of second album with sparkling new single Where I Came From

Local indie outfit Gap Year are set to celebrate the release of their new single, Where I Came From, with a launch show at The Bird this Friday, November 1. The new track is a taste of the group’s forthcoming second album, which is due for release next year.

They will be joined on the night by special guests Foothead, Ribs (duo) and Full ‘n’ Cream DJs.

“I always find it hard to talk about lyrics because I believe music has different meanings depending on the experiences of the listener,” said co-songwriter and co-lead vocalist Lee Napper about the new single. “However, for me personally, this song is about being stuck in a rut and being in a relationship that’s hit a wall. I think I try and suppress these feelings by justifying a lack of motivation as some sort of unavoidable product of the past.”

Recorded with Rhien Tan (Segue, Shy Panther, Teen Angst) at Cue Studios and mastered by Dan O’Connor (Mia June, Heathcote Blue, Jocelyn’s Baby, Nika Mo, Sugar Wife and Web Rumors) at Encoder Sound, fans can expect a few more releases from Gap Year in the new year as the build to the release of their LP.

Formed in 2019, Gap Year is comprised of familiar faces in the Boorloo/Perth music scene including Daniel Harrison (guitar, lead vocals, synth), Lee Napper (guitar, lead vocals, synth), Maddy Blue (bass, backing vocals), Ben Santostefano (drums) and Rhien Tan (synth). Blending the sounds of 80s Australiana like The Church and The Go-Betweens with modern groups such as Real Estate and The National, Gap Year released their first debut album Flat Out in April 2021 and have graced stages at In The Pines, WAMFest, Way Way West and more.

Gap Year launch their new single Where I Came From at The Bird on Friday, November 1, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to tickets.oztix.com.au

Prev x